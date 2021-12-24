IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida students charged after bullying caught on viral videos

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens involved in car pileup on icy interstate in Wisconsin

    01:43

  • 'The baby’s feet are out!’: Florida mom gets surprise at home birth

    01:32

  • Kim Potter found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

    02:09

  • Long Covid testing lines ahead of holiday gatherings

    02:43

  • Packed roads and airports with Americans on the move for the holidays

    01:51

  • Dreaming of a white Christmas? How climate change could impact the chance of snow

    01:30

  • Challenges facing foster kids aging out of the system

    03:43

  • Lester Holt reflects on year of hope and setbacks amid pandemic

    02:01

  • Icy roads lead to multi-vehicle crashes in Wisconsin

    01:24

  • First responders brighten the holidays with light parade at children’s hospital

    01:36

  • Daunte Wright's mother says Kim Potter guilty verdict is 'eye-opener' on policing

    03:20

  • 'We have gotten accountability': Daunte Wright's mother speaks after Potter guilty verdict

    00:36

  • Wright family thanks prosecution, community for support in 'long fight for accountability'

    01:37

  • Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of Kim Potter in death of Daunte Wright

    04:31

  • May 2021: Passenger arrested after punching Southwest flight attendant, breaking her teeth

    01:26

  • Books, coin, and cloth envelope found in Robert E. Lee statue time capsule

    01:47

  • Western states brace for up to 10 feet of snow as winter storm rolls in

    01:46

  • House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    03:29

  • Omicron cases detected in all 50 states as hospitalizations rise

    03:47

NBC News NOW

Florida students charged after bullying caught on viral videos

03:42

Officials say multiple students are facing charges at two Florida schools after videos of attacks on other students go viral online. NBC News' Isa Gutierrez reports.Dec. 24, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Florida students charged after bullying caught on viral videos

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens involved in car pileup on icy interstate in Wisconsin

    01:43

  • 'The baby’s feet are out!’: Florida mom gets surprise at home birth

    01:32

  • Kim Potter found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

    02:09

  • Long Covid testing lines ahead of holiday gatherings

    02:43

  • Packed roads and airports with Americans on the move for the holidays

    01:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All