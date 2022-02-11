Football fans face Covid vaccination, testing rules ahead of Super Bowl
Despite a recent decline in Covid-19 cases, football fans heading to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl are taking steps to protect themselves against the virus as rules around vaccines remain in place. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down how NFL fans are reacting to Covid-19 guidelines ahead of the big game. Feb. 11, 2022
