Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine15:56
Now Playing
Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine03:32
UP NEXT
American group helps guide Ukrainian orphans to safety03:00
What it's like reporting on the war in Ukraine08:03
Russia targets civilians in Kyiv03:44
Biden warns Xi Jinping against aiding Russia01:40
Russian invasion: Ukraine and U.S. officials warn of mayor kidnappings01:43
Displaced Ukrainians battling hunger amid Russian invasion01:44
‘Those storms will contribute to Russia’s glory’: Putin quotes national hero to packed stadium01:33
Mariupol refugees share stories of escaping their city04:51
Obstacles facing transfer of Poland's fighter jets to Ukraine02:32
Zelenskyy: Russians ‘burning their national wealth’ in failed occupation01:31
Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions02:22
Watch: Drone footage shows damage to residential building following Russian shelling in Kyiv00:47
Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping03:29
'What are we guilty of?' tearful Mariupol resident asks01:09
How peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could play out05:46
Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out02:40
Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians03:42
Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine05:25
Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine03:32
A group of volunteers from the U.S. are helping and assisting multiple Ukrainian orphans evacuate the war-torn parts of Ukraine. NBC News' Ali Arouzi shares their story. March 19, 2022
Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine15:56
Now Playing
Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine03:32
UP NEXT
American group helps guide Ukrainian orphans to safety03:00
What it's like reporting on the war in Ukraine08:03
Russia targets civilians in Kyiv03:44
Biden warns Xi Jinping against aiding Russia01:40