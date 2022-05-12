IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Tennessee nurse faces eight years in jail for error that killed patient

    Bodycam footage contradicts sheriff's statement on lacrosse team search

    02:28

  • Police: South Carolina man died attempting to bury murder victim

    01:38

  • Three wounded in Dallas salon shooting

    01:42

  • Remains found at campsite in Ohio identified as Lindsey Schobelock

    01:16

  • Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

    02:44

  • Connecticut man indicted for allegedly murdering his mother on fishing trip

    03:31

  • Mother charged with murder of three children found dead in Los Angeles home

    01:45

  • Escaped inmate Casey White charged in first court appearance

    02:47

  • Vermont man charged with murder in mother’s disappearance at sea

    01:44

  • Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

    04:14

  • Oklahoma officers charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed Black 

    04:02

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct charges by Boston judge

    01:35

  • Three dead, three wounded in Georgia Mother's Day shooting

    00:55

  • Two in custody after three children found dead in California home

    01:38

  • Pennsylvania mother accused of shooting sons charged with murder

    02:01

  • ‘A mixed bag emotions’ after Vicky White’s death, Casey White’s recapture, sheriff says

    05:39

  • Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping of Boston woman

    00:31

  • Former AZ deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts

    03:19

  • DNA holds clues in case of three infants found in Mississippi River

    03:29

Former Tennessee nurse faces eight years in jail for error that killed patient

04:25

If convicted, former Tennessee nurse Radonda Vaught faces up to eight years in jail after she accidentally gave a 75-year-old patient the wrong medication, resulting in their death. NBC News’ Catie Beck explains why nurses nationwide are now speaking out as many are overworked and under-rested due to Covid-19 care, increasing the likelihood of mistakes. May 12, 2022

