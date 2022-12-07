IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff

Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff

03:13

In his concession speech, Herschel Walker thanked his supporters and donors, adding that his campaign put up “one heck of a fight” for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate seat. Walker encouraged Americans to continue to cast their votes in upcoming elections as he will “never stop fighting for Georgia.” Dec. 7, 2022

    Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff

