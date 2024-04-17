IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs
April 17, 202402:41
  • Now Playing

    Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    Treasury Secretary Yellen calls out 'artificially cheap Chinese products' and voices concern over TikTok

    01:49

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

  • U.S., Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China

    01:49

  • Taiwan joins China in search and rescue mission after fishing boat capsizes

    00:43

  • Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera

    01:08

  • China’s parliament ends with endorsing President Xi Jinping's agenda

    00:36

  • U.S. continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' of China, foreign minister says

    01:52

  • Philippines blames China's coast guard for South China Sea collision

    00:50

  • China scraps premier's annual news conference for first time in 30 years

    03:23

  • Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars

    01:35

  • Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway

    00:40

  • Video shows partial bridge collapse after ship collision in China

    00:38

  • Lessons learned about Ukraine need to be applied to Taiwan, Rep. Gallagher says

    01:10

  • Freezing weather hampers China's Lunar New Year getaway

    00:40

  • FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger

    00:28

  • U.S., China hold talks on limiting fentanyl flow to U.S.

    01:44

  • China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23

  • U.S. and Chinese officials to resume talks on stopping the fentanyl crisis

    03:38

  • U.S. government warns against sending genetic testing data to China

    04:55

NBC News NOW

Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

02:41

Hong Kong’s iconic neon-soaked streets are losing their luster due to new safety regulations. An estimated 500 signs remain, down from the peak of 150,000. Janis Mackey Frayer reports on the residents who fear the city is losing an essential part of its identity.April 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    Treasury Secretary Yellen calls out 'artificially cheap Chinese products' and voices concern over TikTok

    01:49

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

  • U.S., Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China

    01:49

  • Taiwan joins China in search and rescue mission after fishing boat capsizes

    00:43

  • Deadly explosion at fried chicken shop in China caught on camera

    01:08
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All