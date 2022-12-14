Hospitals, health workers prep for 'tripledemic' during holiday season

- Now Playing
Hospitals, health workers prep for 'tripledemic' during holiday season03:19
- UP NEXT
5 exercises to help reduce stress03:51
10-minute indoor cardio routine to boost your mood11:36
What to do if there's a nationwide medicine shortage03:22
Scientists develop glove that eliminates Parkinson’s tremor04:37
Flu, RSV, COVID wreak havoc on US healthcare system02:15
How Covid could trigger a debilitating disorder in the nervous system01:39
See the moment a cancer survivor meets her life-saving donor04:50
COVID, flu cases are on the rise: How to protect your health04:55
TODAY's Al Roker shares update after second hospital stay03:46
Meet the choir group helping dementia patients unlock memories03:36
Hospitals around US remain overwhelmed with flu surge01:54
Hospitals accelerate preps for winter surge of RSV, Covid and flu01:49
Dr. Anthony Fauci: extended interview07:20
'Home Edit' stars Clea Shearer, Joanna Teplin talk new podcast04:50
TODAY's Al Roker returns home after second hospital stay01:20
Hospitals get creative in handling flood of RSV, flu, COVID02:14
Flu cases soaring as U.S. hospitals struggle with tripledemic01:38
Kathie Lee Gifford gives Bobbie Thomas advice on grief09:05
Veterinarian breaks down pet holiday hazards to avoid04:55
- Now Playing
Hospitals, health workers prep for 'tripledemic' during holiday season03:19
- UP NEXT
5 exercises to help reduce stress03:51
10-minute indoor cardio routine to boost your mood11:36
What to do if there's a nationwide medicine shortage03:22
Scientists develop glove that eliminates Parkinson’s tremor04:37
Flu, RSV, COVID wreak havoc on US healthcare system02:15
Play All