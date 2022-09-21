IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden leaves door open to not running for reelection

    02:20

  • Biden aides quietly laying groundwork for possible 2024 campaign

    03:49

  • Biden meets with South African president: 'We've ended up with two great democracies'

    02:32

  • White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence

    02:20

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • Republicans plan to question Gen. Milley if they gain control of the House

    02:23

  • Senate passage of same-sex marriage bill may hinge on Wisconsin's senators

    02:23

  • Ex-Twitter exec provides explosive testimony over security concerns

    01:41

  • House Oversight panel asks National Archives to determine if Trump still has White House documents

    00:45

  • Sen. Graham proposes bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide

    01:05

  • Twitter whistleblower accuses leadership of 'misleading the public' at Senate hearing

    02:54

  • Vice President Harris speaks on Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:47

  • Biden releases statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:42

  • White House responds as news breaks of Queen Elizabeth's passing

    01:23

  • Obamas return to the White House for official portrait unveiling

    02:10

  • FBI found nuclear document at Mar-a-Lago: report

    02:13

  • Obamas unveil official White House portraits

    03:01

  • DOJ debating whether to appeal Trump’s legal victory

    02:21

  • Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections

    05:13

  • Trump granted special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:55

NBC News NOW

House passes election reform legislation with support of nine GOP lawmakers

01:12

The U.S. House passed a bill that would change the way Congress certifies presidential elections with nine Republicans siding with Democrats. The legislation would make clear the role of the vice president in the election process, increase the number of lawmakers to object a state’s vote count, and prevent states from changing their rules after an election was called.Sept. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden leaves door open to not running for reelection

    02:20

  • Biden aides quietly laying groundwork for possible 2024 campaign

    03:49

  • Biden meets with South African president: 'We've ended up with two great democracies'

    02:32

  • White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence

    02:20

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • Republicans plan to question Gen. Milley if they gain control of the House

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All