IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How one TikToker pinpoints users’ locations to teach online safety

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons 

    02:57

  • See Hoda & Jenna guess what TikTok creators do in hilarious game

    05:33

  • New Mexico attorney general updates lawsuit against Meta over sexually explicit content

    04:02

  • Judge rules fentanyl overdoses lawsuit against Snapchat can move forward

    04:39

  • Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents

    05:22

  • YouTuber Terrell Grice on how the stars aligned for his success

    06:37

  • Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

    08:14

  • TikTok bans content promoting Bin Laden's 'Letter to America'

    06:38

  • How war images on social media can your affect mental health

    02:47

  • Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X

    00:57

  • Supreme Court hears case on lawsuits against public officials for blocking users on social media

    01:46

  • States sue Meta over claims social media is addictive to kids

    02:41

  • Over 40 states suing Meta over addictive features targeting kids

    01:33

  • Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media

    04:07

  • 'Elon Musk tried to intimidate me into silence.' Former Twitter exec speaks out

    16:07

  • Kevin James joins in on viral ‘King of Queens’ meme

    01:09

  • Millions of Facebook users eligible for $725M privacy settlement payout

    02:32

  • Doctors warn against TikTok trend of parents cracking an egg on their kids’ head

    02:46

  • LOL or IJBOL? Hoda, Jenna learn new acronyms kids are using

    02:03

NBC News NOW

How one TikToker pinpoints users’ locations to teach online safety

02:47

One TikToker is spreading awareness about online safety after going viral over his ability to pinpoint users’ exact locations. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how geo-influencer Jose Monkey uses technology to identify where viewers are anywhere in the world.Jan. 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    How one TikToker pinpoints users’ locations to teach online safety

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons 

    02:57

  • See Hoda & Jenna guess what TikTok creators do in hilarious game

    05:33

  • New Mexico attorney general updates lawsuit against Meta over sexually explicit content

    04:02

  • Judge rules fentanyl overdoses lawsuit against Snapchat can move forward

    04:39

  • Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents

    05:22
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All