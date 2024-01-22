How one TikToker pinpoints users’ locations to teach online safety

- Now Playing
How one TikToker pinpoints users’ locations to teach online safety02:47
- UP NEXT
North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons02:57
See Hoda & Jenna guess what TikTok creators do in hilarious game05:33
New Mexico attorney general updates lawsuit against Meta over sexually explicit content04:02
Judge rules fentanyl overdoses lawsuit against Snapchat can move forward04:39
Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents05:22
YouTuber Terrell Grice on how the stars aligned for his success06:37
Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media08:14
TikTok bans content promoting Bin Laden's 'Letter to America'06:38
How war images on social media can your affect mental health02:47
Elon Musk under fire for endorsing antisemitic post on X00:57
Supreme Court hears case on lawsuits against public officials for blocking users on social media01:46
States sue Meta over claims social media is addictive to kids02:41
Over 40 states suing Meta over addictive features targeting kids01:33
Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media04:07
'Elon Musk tried to intimidate me into silence.' Former Twitter exec speaks out16:07
Kevin James joins in on viral ‘King of Queens’ meme01:09
Millions of Facebook users eligible for $725M privacy settlement payout02:32
Doctors warn against TikTok trend of parents cracking an egg on their kids’ head02:46
LOL or IJBOL? Hoda, Jenna learn new acronyms kids are using02:03
- Now Playing
How one TikToker pinpoints users’ locations to teach online safety02:47
- UP NEXT
North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons02:57
See Hoda & Jenna guess what TikTok creators do in hilarious game05:33
New Mexico attorney general updates lawsuit against Meta over sexually explicit content04:02
Judge rules fentanyl overdoses lawsuit against Snapchat can move forward04:39
Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents05:22
Play All