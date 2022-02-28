How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion02:56
UP NEXT
U.S. authorizes voluntary departure at Moscow embassy, suspends operations at Minsk embassy02:08
Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv03:44
Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute01:30
Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation03:30
DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia02:24
Images show Ukrainian resilience and strength in the face of war01:43
CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors04:27
Controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill advances to Florida Senate03:29
Florida Gov. DeSantis criticizes Biden and Fauci in CPAC speech02:00
Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant03:01
Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?04:12
U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?03:54
U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine03:45
Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight01:29
U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe03:50
Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit04:00
Ukraine capital Kyiv braces for Russian ground attack03:10
Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts04:16
How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion02:56
CEO of the non-profit World Central Kitchen, Kate Mook, describes what he's seeing on the ground in Poland, where he is stationed helping families fleeing the Russian attack.Feb. 28, 2022
Now Playing
How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion02:56
UP NEXT
U.S. authorizes voluntary departure at Moscow embassy, suspends operations at Minsk embassy02:08
Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv03:44
Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute01:30
Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation03:30
DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia02:24