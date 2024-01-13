IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Inside the space race back to the moon

02:34

As NASA unveils its experimental X-59 aircraft, the U.S. has ambitions to be the first to get back to the moon. NBC News' Sam Brock has more on the journey for the space race to the lunar surface. Jan. 13, 2024

