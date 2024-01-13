Inside the space race back to the moon

- Now Playing
Inside the space race back to the moon02:34
- UP NEXT
Guatemalan farmworker charged in officer's fatal heart attack05:22
South Carolina father charged with 1989 murder of his son02:30
U.S. conducts second strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen03:18
University of Alabama names Kalen DeBoer as head coach to replace Saban03:54
Iowa winter blast complicates last-minute campaign stops01:29
FAA says it is increasing oversight of Boeing production01:32
Severe weather across the U.S. causing travel headaches02:00
Woman charged with killing toddler researched deadly household products, officials say01:37
Florida Dollar General that was the site of a racist mass shooting reopens01:22
DOJ seeking death penalty for Buffalo supermarket shooter02:39
Country artist Jelly Roll testifies on fentanyl crisis: 'Time for us to be proactive'05:50
The FAA is boosting oversight of Boeing aircraft assembly03:39
WATCH: Pedestrian struck during California police pursuit01:45
Why Trump's decision to speak in court could hurt his case03:07
'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas05:36
Wild winter weather forecast to continue across many areas01:44
Video shows Florida responders rescue women and baby from sinking car01:56
U.S. court rules Madrid museum can keep painting stolen by Nazis03:53
Trial begins for woman charged in disappearance of Jennifer Dulos06:43
- Now Playing
Inside the space race back to the moon02:34
- UP NEXT
Guatemalan farmworker charged in officer's fatal heart attack05:22
South Carolina father charged with 1989 murder of his son02:30
U.S. conducts second strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen03:18
University of Alabama names Kalen DeBoer as head coach to replace Saban03:54
Iowa winter blast complicates last-minute campaign stops01:29
Play All