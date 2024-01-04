IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting

    03:52

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Shooting reported at Iowa high school

    03:37

  • Attacks on ships in the Red Sea could lead to supply chain disruptions

    02:36

  • Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

    03:30

  • Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?

    04:36

  • Service workers impacted by tipping fatigue

    06:10

  • Coast Guard rescues three-year-old dog after 300 ft fall in Oregon

    01:36

  • 600,000 Texas drivers lose licenses under state program targeting unpaid tickets

    03:36

  • Hershey faces $5 million lawsuit over 'misleading' Reese's Halloween candy packaging

    04:04

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 3 | NBC News NOW

    01:41:46

  • Court documents in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit released

    06:02

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot eligibility ruling

    01:57

  • State Capitol bomb threat investigations are a ‘major priority’ for FBI

    02:24

  • Full Panel: Vivek Ramaswamy is ‘auditioning to be vice president for Donald Trump’

    10:34

  • LA County facing lawsuit after deputy fatally shoots mother of two

    03:42

  • Blasts kill over 100 people during memorial of Iranian commander

    02:49

  • White House asks Supreme Court to allow razor wire at Texas border to be cut

    03:15

  • Imam expected to survive after being shot at Newark mosque

    01:35

NBC News NOW

Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

02:15

A Perry High School student named Carlos described what he heard and saw during the shooting at his school. Carlos was outside the school when he heard a couple of bangs and saw kids running for safety. He initially thought it was a prank until the police arrived at the scene.Jan. 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting

    03:52

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Shooting reported at Iowa high school

    03:37

  • Attacks on ships in the Red Sea could lead to supply chain disruptions

    02:36

  • Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

    03:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All