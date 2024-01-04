Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting03:52
Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting01:55
Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting02:15
Shooting reported at Iowa high school03:37
Attacks on ships in the Red Sea could lead to supply chain disruptions02:36
Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict03:30
Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?04:36
Service workers impacted by tipping fatigue06:10
Coast Guard rescues three-year-old dog after 300 ft fall in Oregon01:36
600,000 Texas drivers lose licenses under state program targeting unpaid tickets03:36
Hershey faces $5 million lawsuit over 'misleading' Reese's Halloween candy packaging04:04
Hallie Jackson NOW - January 3 | NBC News NOW01:41:46
Court documents in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit released06:02
Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot eligibility ruling01:57
State Capitol bomb threat investigations are a ‘major priority’ for FBI02:24
Full Panel: Vivek Ramaswamy is ‘auditioning to be vice president for Donald Trump’10:34
LA County facing lawsuit after deputy fatally shoots mother of two03:42
Blasts kill over 100 people during memorial of Iranian commander02:49
White House asks Supreme Court to allow razor wire at Texas border to be cut03:15
Imam expected to survive after being shot at Newark mosque01:35
