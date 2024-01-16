IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How is NBC able to project that Trump has won the Iowa caucus?

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    Iowa voter turnout lower than expected for 2024 caucus, NBC estimates

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    NBC projects Donald Trump has won the Iowa Republican caucus

    03:02

  • Iowa caucusgoers kick off 2024 presidential campaign

    02:56

  • What to expect in tonight’s Iowa caucus

    01:10

  • Iowans gathering for caucus voting preview their GOP pick

    03:57

  • NBC visits Iowa 'supercaucus' site

    04:24

  • Trump adviser reacts to last-minute endorsements before Iowa: ‘People want to be with a winner’

    06:14

  • What are the ‘wild cards’ heading into the Iowa caucuses?

    05:47

  • Trump Iowa event interrupted by climate protesters

    01:15

  • 'Intensity and enthusiasm' key in frigid Iowa Caucuses

    03:27

  • Apoorva Ramaswamy on comment about husband's 'dark skin': 'Not much we can do about that one'

    01:33

  • Climate protester at DeSantis event tackled by security after jumping on stage

    00:49

  • Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

    02:57

  • Chris Christie suspends campaign for 2024 presidential race

    02:22

  • Chris Christie suspends his 2024 presidential campaign

    01:03

  • Biden appeals to Black voters in South Carolina, amid declining support

    02:09

  • GOP candidates targeting Trump as Iowa caucuses near

    01:46

  • Biden visits South Carolina church as Black voters say they ‘want [him] to do more’

    04:28

  • Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place

    02:00

Iowa voter turnout lower than expected for 2024 caucus, NBC estimates

03:14

NBC News is currently estimating that there will be about 130,000 Iowa caucusgoers, which is a lower turnout than expected. NBC News' Chuck Todd and Iowa pollster Anne Selzer look at how that number compares to previous election cycles.Jan. 16, 2024

