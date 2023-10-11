IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. investigating whether Iran helped train Hamas militants

    04:33
    Israeli concerns grow as militants launch missiles from Syria and Lebanon

    07:02
    'The world is behind you’: Israeli mother has hope for missing daughter

    07:47

  • Families of missing Israelis plead for help, cling to hope

    02:56

  • WATCH: German lawmakers hold a minute of silence to “remember the victims” of attacks on Israel

    00:31

  • Israeli hostage stories emerge after being rescued from Hamas

    03:39

  • US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies

    02:16

  • What are the next steps in the Israel-Hamas conflict?

    03:20

  • Biden condemns Hamas attacks, pledges US support for Israel

    02:13

  • Israel pummels Gaza Strip, prepares a ground invasion

    02:22

  • Israel targets the Islamic University of Gaza claiming it is used by Hamas for training and arms production

    00:48

  • Video shows Israeli bombardments on 'Hamas naval targets at sea'

    00:45

  • Israel says video shows advanced weaponry arriving from U.S.

    00:51

  • Israeli military says it 'remains committed to the law of armed conflict' in the war with Hamas

    01:29

  • Fears of escalation arise as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire 

    03:27

  • ‘Woman brutally raped and murdered’ in Hamas attack, Netanyahu says

    01:57

  • Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media

    04:07

  • 'Words can not describe': Mother speaks out on missing daughter after Israel festival

    08:59

  • How Israel's iron dome defense system works

    02:24

  • Daughter concerned her father was captured in Gaza by Hamas

    05:05

Israeli concerns grow as militants launch missiles from Syria and Lebanon

07:02

There are concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could expand beyond the Gaza Strip and into a regional conflict after militants in Lebanon and Syria launched missiles at Israel. Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, the international spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, spoke with NBC News about the country’s latest military operations.Oct. 11, 2023

