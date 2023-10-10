IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli death toll surpasses 1,000

    IDF says rockets from Lebanon hit areas of northern Israel

  Look inside a bomb shelter used by Israeli civilians

  Netanyahu urges Israel to unite against Hamas

  Doctor describes seeing 'carnage' at festival after Hamas attack

  UAW president announces progress with GM, but says strike still continues

  Former head of Abercrombie & Fitch facing sexual abuse allegations

  Court considers reinstating conviction of Adan Syed of 'Serial' podcast

  'I can't stop that': Biden admin authorizes new border wall construction

  How to create a well-balanced meal from dollar store groceries

  Rep. Steve Scalise looking at bid for House speaker

  Over 75,000 Kaiser Permanente employees begin strike

  Sarah Cooper shares viral fame, debut memoir 'Foolish'

  House fails to block vote on ousting McCarthy

  Jury selection begins in former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried's trial

  Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges

  Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial

  Rep. Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Speaker McCarthy

  'Cop City' activists upset over new Atlanta police facility

  Michigan school shooter may face life without parole

NBC News NOW

Israeli death toll surpasses 1,000

03:14

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. said the death toll in Israel has surpassed 1,000. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported at least 830 deaths. Oct. 10, 2023

