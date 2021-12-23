One year later: Recap of events since Jan. 6 attack
04:58
Share this -
copied
Almost one year after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the images of that day remain haunting. Frank Thorp looks back on that day and the events that have taken place in its aftermath.Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
One year later: Recap of events since Jan. 6 attack
04:58
UP NEXT
Federal appeals court rejects Trump request to block release of White House documents
03:29
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee
01:38
'1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies
07:23
Capital riot suspect seen crying in interrogation video
00:47
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to Proud Boys, Oath Keepers