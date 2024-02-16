IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jenny Cavnar makes history as first female MLB play-by-play voice
Feb. 16, 202404:26
  • Now Playing

    Jenny Cavnar makes history as first female MLB play-by-play voice

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado teens earn first ever cornhole scholarship

    02:24

  • Fans cheer for Caitlin Clark ahead of record breaking game

    01:39

  • Caitlin Clark breaks all-time NCAA women’s basketball scoring record

    01:11

  • Minnesota bill aims to fine unruly fans at youth sports games

    02:21

  • Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    05:57

  • Kansas City celebrates third Super Bowl win in five years with parade

    03:12

  • Why pickleball-related injuries are on the rise

    02:26

  • Chiefs fans celebrate back-to-back Super Bowl wins

    01:30

  • Las Vegas on high alert for Sunday’s Super Bowl

    01:36

  • Hoda & Jenna weigh in on fun Super Bowl prop bets

    04:58

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the odds for all things Super Bowl

    04:01

  • Proud dads Mike Shanahan and Ed McCaffrey talk Super Bowl 58

    04:49

  • NFL Super Bowl weekend: Meet the die-hard fans!

    04:02

  • Kobe Bryant's statue unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena

    01:16

  • ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery to launch joint sports streaming platform

    03:11

  • Gymnast Gabby Douglas: 'I would love to represent USA one more time'

    06:27

  • Soccer fans demand refunds as Messi stays on the bench throughout Hong Kong game

    01:09

  • Stolen Jackie Robinson statue found burned and dismantled

    01:33

  • Five pro hockey players face charges in 2018 sexual assault investigation

    03:18

NBC News NOW

Jenny Cavnar makes history as first female MLB play-by-play voice

04:26

Sports broadcaster Jenny Cavnar is making history as the first female play-by-play announcer in MLB history for the Oakland A’s. Cavnar sat down with NBC News’ Joe Fryer and Savannah Sellers to discuss the historical appointment.Feb. 16, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Jenny Cavnar makes history as first female MLB play-by-play voice

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado teens earn first ever cornhole scholarship

    02:24

  • Fans cheer for Caitlin Clark ahead of record breaking game

    01:39

  • Caitlin Clark breaks all-time NCAA women’s basketball scoring record

    01:11

  • Minnesota bill aims to fine unruly fans at youth sports games

    02:21

  • Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    05:57
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All