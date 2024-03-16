IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kentucky college student hospitalized over mystery injuries
March 16, 202402:09

Kentucky college student hospitalized over mystery injuries

A Kentucky student from Asbury University was hospitalized after she was found unresponsive in her dorm with several injuries. The situation is currently under investigation and no other details about her condition have been released, according to Kentucky police.March 16, 2024

