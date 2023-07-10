IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Kremlin: Putin met with Prigozhin days after Wagner Group marched on Moscow

    Larry Nassar in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times

  • New York officials assessing damage as historic flooding leaves 1 dead

  • Biden meets British Prime Minister Sunak and King Charles ahead of NATO summit

  • U.S. to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

  • Teen arrested in connection with Baltimore mass shooting

  • El Paso shooter sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences

  • Families sue Harvard medical school over trafficking of human remains

  • Houston police say teenager reported missing for eight years was home the whole time

  • Russian jets harass American drone over Syria, U.S. military says

  • Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

  • Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 10-year-old who sought abortion in Indiana

  • Everything you need to know before student loan payments restart in October

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

  • Suspect in deadly Philadelphia mass shooting charged

  • Several injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming attack as Israel continues West Bank military operation 

  • Highland Park marches to honor lives lost 1 year after Fourth of July mass shooting

  • Search for suspects continues after Baltimore shooting

  • At least 8 killed in Israel’s assault on the West Bank

NBC News NOW

Kremlin: Putin met with Prigozhin days after Wagner Group marched on Moscow

02:27

A Kremlin spokesperson said Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters just days after the country’s military leadership marched on Moscow. July 10, 2023

