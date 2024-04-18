IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawyers for man accused of murdering four Idaho students submit his alibi
April 18, 2024
Lawyers for man accused of murdering four Idaho students submit his alibi

03:49

Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death, have formally released his alibi. Kohberger's attorneys plan to offer testimony from an expert to prove his cellphone was not in the area at the time of the killing. April 18, 2024

