A deadly road rage incident where a man was fatally shot was caught on camera in North Carolina. Police say the suspected shooter fled the scene but has since been arrested and charged with murder. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports. Jan. 8, 2022
Man killed in road rage incident caught on camera
