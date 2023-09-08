IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mayor Eric Adams says migrant crisis 'will destroy New York City'

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    New video shows moment youth inmates overtake Ohio prison

    03:07

  • Lawsuit claims man was killed by Peloton bike

    03:01

  • Colorado group aims to remove Trump from 2024 ballots using 14th Amendment clause

    05:02

  • Video shows Arizona police officer save baby who stopped breathing

    01:40

  • Maui residents using music to bring people together after wildfires

    03:14

  • Spanish soccer star formally accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault

    04:29

  • Flooding from cyclone in southern Brazil kills dozens

    02:16

  • Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 1 storm

    02:01

  • Ongoing state detention, torture in Venezuela highlighted in new report

    03:45

  • Australian rescuers save researcher who fell ill at remote Antarctic base

    02:03

  • Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel

    02:06

  • Electric Zoo festival shuts down early after weekend of chaos

    02:51

  • California store owner fights off burglar during attempted robbery

    01:36

  • Protesters in Syria demand end to Assad regime amid economic crisis

    06:58

  • Bodycam shows Washington state deputy narrowly escape raging wildfire

    02:22

  • Texas bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth

    02:49

  • 92,000+ fans set world record at Nebraska women’s volleyball match

    01:51

  • Soldiers in Gabon declare coup after president wins re-election

    02:17

  • San Francisco official resigns after backlash over controversial walking tour

    03:06

NBC News NOW

Mayor Eric Adams says migrant crisis 'will destroy New York City'

05:51

In provocative remarks at a town hall meeting, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that he did not “see an ending” to the migrant crisis and renewed his push for federal help. NBC News' Valerie Castro reports.Sept. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Mayor Eric Adams says migrant crisis 'will destroy New York City'

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    New video shows moment youth inmates overtake Ohio prison

    03:07

  • Lawsuit claims man was killed by Peloton bike

    03:01

  • Colorado group aims to remove Trump from 2024 ballots using 14th Amendment clause

    05:02

  • Video shows Arizona police officer save baby who stopped breathing

    01:40

  • Maui residents using music to bring people together after wildfires

    03:14
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All