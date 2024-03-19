IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court allows a contentious new Texas immigration law that gives police the power to arrest migrants

Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal
March 19, 202402:17
Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

02:17

There were more than 1 million abortions in the U.S. in 2023 with nearly 63% involving medication, despite multiple state bans. NBC News’ Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports on new data showing how women are overcoming obstacles to get abortions and the Supreme Court case that could affect access to medication abortion.March 19, 2024

