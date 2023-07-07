IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Meta’s Threads becomes most rapidly downloaded app in history

04:18

Within the first few hours of its launch, more than 30 million users signed up for Meta’s new social media app Threads, which many say is Meta’s answer to ongoing controversy surrounding Twitter. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt explains what social media users are saying about Threads and whether it could rival Twitter’s hundreds of millions of users. July 7, 2023

