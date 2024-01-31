IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

    02:52

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

    01:57

  • Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital

    00:44

  • Female swimmer seriously injured in Sydney Harbor shark attack

    00:59

  • Growing pushback in Mexico after ban against bullfighting is lifted

    03:05

  • U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

    02:00

  • Concern grows as garbage piles up around Khan Younis hospital

    01:08

  • Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack

    02:48

  • Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza

    00:47

  • Protesters angered at resumption of bullfighting in Mexico City

    01:05

  • Protesters throw soup at the glass in front of the 'Mona Lisa'

    00:47

  • Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

    02:01

  • China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23

  • ‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges

    01:09

  • U.S. and Chinese officials to resume talks on stopping the fentanyl crisis

    03:38

  • Ministry issues warning over South Korea's new culinary craze – fried toothpicks

    00:58

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for international investigation into Belgorod plane crash

    00:56

  • Russians accuse Ukraine of shooting down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

    00:55

  • Sisters' story of survival as they escape war zone

    03:08

NBC News NOW

Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

04:53

Mexico is suing six American gun manufacturers for $10 billion, accusing the companies of aiding an illegal trafficking network of weapons from gun stores to Mexican cartels. Jan. 31, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

    02:52

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

    01:57

  • Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital

    00:44

  • Female swimmer seriously injured in Sydney Harbor shark attack

    00:59

  • Growing pushback in Mexico after ban against bullfighting is lifted

    03:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All