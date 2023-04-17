IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Missouri community demands justice for teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell

01:05

A Missouri community is calling for justice after a Black 16-year-old was shot twice after ringing the wrong doorbell while picking up his siblings. Kansas City police say the resident who opened fire on the teen was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed in the case. The teen is in the hospital in stable condition.April 17, 2023

