MLB owners and player’s union a reach deal after almost 100-day lockout
05:07
After a nearly 100-day lockout, Major League Baseball owners and the player’s union have finally reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest on the story. March 10, 2022
Actor Jussie Smollett gets 150-day sentence in jail
04:59
Now Playing
MLB owners and player’s union a reach deal after almost 100-day lockout
05:07
UP NEXT
Photo series documents 51 mothers who lost children to gun violence
03:03
Focus remains on Russian oligarchs as western sanctions target elites
03:44
U.S. rejects Poland's plan to give Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets
01:58
Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection during primary