IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mother warns parents of dangerous water beads on social media

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Hospitals across U.S. report rising strep A cases among kids

    02:57

  • Children’s medicine in short supply due to surging respiratory illness

    01:51

  • Tripledemic cases fill US pediatric hospital beds to capacity

    01:57

  • Karate helps young girl channel warrior’s spirit while facing cancer

    06:49

  • Pfizer releases new data from maternal RSV vaccine trials

    03:44

  • Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick with flu-like illness

    01:56

  • Hospitals report spike in respiratory illness RSV among children

    01:48

  • Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

    03:17

  • Richard Engel announces death of 6-year-old son Henry

    02:48

  • An exclusive look at new security measures to keep schools safe

    05:23

  • What to know before bringing kids to a water park

    04:18

  • How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

    03:14

  • FDA orders Juul Labs to pull all e-cigarettes off US market

    00:28

  • Incidents of child drownings continue to rise

    01:09

  • Sheinelle Jones and Dr. Natalie Azar discuss studies to keep your family healthy | Wellness TODAY

    07:24

  • Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings

    25:05

  • A song about antidepressants launches Em Beihold’s career

    04:38

  • Woman draws on her experience in foster care to help others

    04:05

  • How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting

    03:20

NBC News NOW

Mother warns parents of dangerous water beads on social media

03:07

One mother is sounding the alarm about water beads after her young daughter accidentally swallowed a single bead, almost killing her. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on the warning for parents as the holidays approach.Dec. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mother warns parents of dangerous water beads on social media

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Hospitals across U.S. report rising strep A cases among kids

    02:57

  • Children’s medicine in short supply due to surging respiratory illness

    01:51

  • Tripledemic cases fill US pediatric hospital beds to capacity

    01:57

  • Karate helps young girl channel warrior’s spirit while facing cancer

    06:49

  • Pfizer releases new data from maternal RSV vaccine trials

    03:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All