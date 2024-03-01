IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Doctor born on leap day 1972 welcomes next generation of leap babies
March 1, 202402:08
  • Now Playing

    Doctor born on leap day 1972 welcomes next generation of leap babies

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Weight-loss drug shortages prompt pharmacies to make similar medications

    02:45

  • Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling

    02:05

  • Study shows marijuana has been linked to chance of heart attack and stroke

    02:24

  • Lead-tainted applesauce leaves parents in fear of long-term health effects

    03:45

  • Study links cannabis use to heart problems

    01:28

  • Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge

    03:42

  • Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches

    04:43

  • Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond

    04:24

  • MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia

    06:22

  • Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge

    04:44

  • Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients

    02:30

  • How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time

    04:19

  • Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid

    05:18

  • New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children

    02:51

  • Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for

    02:29

  • New treatment for food allergies shows promise

    01:49

  • At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility

    05:49

  • The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry

    03:35

NBC News NOW

Doctor born on leap day 1972 welcomes next generation of leap babies

02:08

On his 13th birthday, Dr. Eric B. Grossman, a New Jersey OBGYN who was born on leap day in 1972, helped deliver the next generation of leap year babies and offered up some advice for parents on the birthday dilemma.March 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Doctor born on leap day 1972 welcomes next generation of leap babies

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Weight-loss drug shortages prompt pharmacies to make similar medications

    02:45

  • Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling

    02:05

  • Study shows marijuana has been linked to chance of heart attack and stroke

    02:24

  • Lead-tainted applesauce leaves parents in fear of long-term health effects

    03:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All