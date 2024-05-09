IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New report shows Gen Z relies on debt more than millennials do
May 9, 202403:59
New report shows Gen Z relies on debt more than millennials do

03:59

According to a new report from TransUnion, Generation Z is racking up debt at a faster rate than millennials did at their age and are reporting higher delinquency rates than previous generations. Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia, Caleb Silver, breaks down this new study and gives advice on how to eliminate debt.May 9, 2024

