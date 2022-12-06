New study finds most people don't need eight cups of water a day

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A new study found that drinking eight cups of water, which has been the standard recommendation since 1945, may not be necessary. NBC News medical fellow Dr. Akshay Syal explains how researchers observed that water intake varies from person to person based on age, sex, size, activity, and the climate one lives in. Dec. 6, 2022

