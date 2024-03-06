IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York deploys National Guard to help combat subway crime
    New York deploys National Guard to help combat subway crime

New York deploys National Guard to help combat subway crime

02:13

Governor Kathy Hochul is deploying 1,000 National Guard soldiers to help patrol New York City's subways following a spike in crime. WNBC's Andrew Siff reports.March 6, 2024

    New York deploys National Guard to help combat subway crime

