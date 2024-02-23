IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display
Feb. 23, 202403:03
    North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display

North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display

West Charlotte High School has taken down a classroom door display that recreated a segregation-era Sears department store entrance. The doors were labeled as "Colored entrance" and "White entrance" and were a part of a lesson for Black History Month. Feb. 23, 2024

    North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display

