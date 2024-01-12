IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Winter's first major 'Arctic outbreak,' Houthi rebels vow retaliation, and new student loan forgiveness package

'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnaped by Hamas

05:36

Hersh Goldberg-Polin lost part of his arm during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 and was kidnapped from the Nova music festival by Hamas militants. He remains in captivity for nearly 100 days. His parents, Jon and Rachel, spoke to NBC News’ Joe Fryer and Savannah Sellers about their ordeal and hopes of being reunited with their son.Jan. 12, 2024

