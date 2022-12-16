Pilot ejects from fighter jet during crash landing

- UP NEXT
Passenger found dead after falling overboard from cruise ship near Florida coast01:34
Watch: Two rescued after vehicle drops 250 feet off road in Angeles National Forest01:13
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community01:44
Texas school district accused of inaction over racist bullying of Black students03:09
Deadly winter storm system headed for Northeast04:27
White House restarts free Covid test program amid tripledemic fears01:57
IOC delays picking 2030 Winter Games host city due to climate concerns04:11
Drag queens plan to challenge Tennessee bill limiting drag shows04:03
Parents of slain UVA linebacker speak out04:28
Former Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting death of Black woman03:07
Sign language Santa helps give deaf children a memorable holiday03:11
Ohio rejects federal protections for LGBTQ students01:33
Arrest made in death of 'Baby June' found in Boynton Beach Inlet in 201801:43
Militia members sentenced in plot to abduct Michigan governor02:15
Injured skier rescued after Utah avalanche01:29
Dancer Kim Hale takes to TikTok to inspire others to pursue their passions at any age03:38
Blizzard conditions slam Midwest before taking aim at East Coast01:27
Two dead in murder-suicide on California's U.C. Irvine campus01:10
Judge orders suspected Paul Pelosi attacker to stand trial02:50
Senate votes to ban TikTok on all government devices04:44
