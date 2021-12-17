IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Biden’s U.S. attorney nominees are most diverse in U.S. history

03:30

President Biden’s nominations for U.S. attorneys are the some of the most diverse in history, with more African American and female nominees than ever before. NBC News’ Heidi Pryzbyla explains how their diverse perspectives are shaping their approach to justice. Dec. 17, 2021

