NBC News NOW

Pride and Backlash

26:37

This 30 minute special, anchored by Joe Fryer, examines the growing threats to LGBTQ+ rights. Joe talks to members of the LGBTQ+ community from all walks of life about the threats they’re encountering, the damage being done to the gains previously made and how they are working to keep LGBTQ+ rights from being eroded and keeping those conversations alive for young people.June 16, 2022

