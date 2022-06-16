Pride and Backlash

Drag queens read stories with positive gender-fluid role models to children08:37
Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges02:56
Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon03:00
FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities00:24
GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledges he has four children02:41
Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme04:28
- Now Playing
Pride and Backlash26:37
- UP NEXT
Cicilline shares 'shocking' highlights from Jan. 6 committee07:36
Pence had 'suspicions' of Trump pulling Secret Service 'levers' on Jan. 6, Leonnig reports03:08
Here are the key quotes from day 3 of Jan. 6 hearings05:08
January 6th committee has sent a letter to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice00:36
Never-before-seen Pence bunker photos captivated hearing audiences on Thursday02:08
U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba03:44
Kevin Spacey makes first court appearance in U.K. for sexual assault charges04:14
WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health02:48
Anna Sorokin gives interview from inside ICE detention facility06:47
Risks of Americans fighting in Ukraine show after U.S. veterans go missing03:34
Elementary school celebrates beloved custodian01:26
Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors02:41
Thieves turning to cutting edge technology to steal cars02:48
- UP NEXT
Drag queens read stories with positive gender-fluid role models to children08:37
Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges02:56
Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon03:00
FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities00:24
GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledges he has four children02:41
Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme04:28
Play All