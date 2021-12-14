Prosecutors focus on police department’s use-of-force policies in Kim Potter trial
03:00
Share this -
copied
Prosecution called police training experts to the stand in the trial of Kim Potter, where they put the differences between her handgun and Taser on display for jurors, seeking to raise questions on how she could confuse the two. NBC News' Ron Allen reports.Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
Prosecutors focus on police department’s use-of-force policies in Kim Potter trial
03:00
UP NEXT
Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan
02:19
NFL player Carl Nassib designs rainbow shoes to support LGBTQ community
00:41
How a Tiktoker traded her way from bobby pin to dream home
01:12
Spring-like temperatures likely helped fuel December tornadoes
07:38
Golden Globes announce award nominations but does Hollywood care?