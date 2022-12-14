Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later

- Now Playing
Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later07:02
'Agreement in principle' reached to prevent government shutdown00:28
Oregon governor: 'It's immoral' for the state to take a life01:53
Hospitals, health workers prep for 'tripledemic' during holiday season03:19
Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez01:09
Authorities search for suspect in killing of Georgia correctional officer02:58
Title 42 set to end as some Texas officials warn of deepening border crisis02:02
United Airlines buys record number of Boeing planes01:49
Inflation easing amid holiday shopping season, new government report says02:09
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and facing multiple criminal charges02:42
Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts03:28
What is nuclear fusion and why is it important?01:47
'Marriage is a simple proposition': Biden signs same-sex marriage bill01:21
'Last Hawaiian princess' dies at 9602:25
Aerial video shows Oklahoma homes destroyed by suspected tornado01:36
New consumer price index shows prices rose by 0.1% in November06:32
Georgia men wrongfully imprisoned for 25 years set free01:50
What the central argument is in second Supreme Court case challenging student loans03:57
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach hospitalized01:47
How 'reclaimers' are tackling LA's housing crisis02:31
