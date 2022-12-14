IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    'Agreement in principle' reached to prevent government shutdown

    00:28

  • Oregon governor: 'It's immoral' for the state to take a life

    01:53

  • Hospitals, health workers prep for 'tripledemic' during holiday season

    03:19

  • Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez

    01:09

  • Authorities search for suspect in killing of Georgia correctional officer

    02:58

  • Title 42 set to end as some Texas officials warn of deepening border crisis

    02:02

  • United Airlines buys record number of Boeing planes

    01:49

  • Inflation easing amid holiday shopping season, new government report says

    02:09

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and facing multiple criminal charges

    02:42

  • Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts

    03:28

  • What is nuclear fusion and why is it important?

    01:47

  • 'Marriage is a simple proposition': Biden signs same-sex marriage bill 

    01:21

  • 'Last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

    02:25

  • Aerial video shows Oklahoma homes destroyed by suspected tornado

    01:36

  • New consumer price index shows prices rose by 0.1% in November

    06:32

  • Georgia men wrongfully imprisoned for 25 years set free

    01:50

  • What the central argument is in second Supreme Court case challenging student loans

    03:57

  • Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach hospitalized

    01:47

  • How 'reclaimers' are tackling LA's housing crisis

    02:31

NBC News NOW

Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later

07:02

Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed almost 10 years ago during the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz is joined by Eric Schwartz, whose mother-in-law was killed that day, to discuss “Mary’s Fund” a charity dedicated to supporting mental health programs for children. Dec. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    'Agreement in principle' reached to prevent government shutdown

    00:28

  • Oregon governor: 'It's immoral' for the state to take a life

    01:53

  • Hospitals, health workers prep for 'tripledemic' during holiday season

    03:19

  • Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez

    01:09

  • Authorities search for suspect in killing of Georgia correctional officer

    02:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All