Hamas leader says a truce is 'close,' GOP voters rally around Nikki Haley's abortion message, and Walmart gunman wounds four

    Report says 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

Report says 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

According to a report by the Lending Club, 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck as the holiday season approaches. Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia, Caleb Silver, explains why so many people are having trouble making ends meet.Nov. 21, 2023

