  • Adidas cutting ties with Kanye West shows ‘consequences to antisemitism,’ Anti-Defamation League says

  • Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot

    Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ as he becomes British prime minister

    Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

  • Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison

  • Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterms elections

  • Rishi Sunak set to become first British Asian Prime Minister of U.K.

  • Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to face off in Florida’s only gubernatorial debate

  • Migrant crossings at southern border during 2022 break previous record

  • Pro-Russian officials in Kherson warn civilians to evacuate ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive

  • Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial

  • NBC News poll shows high voter engagement ahead of November midterms

  • Sen. Warnock releases new attack ads as Georgia Senate midterm fight heats up

  • Could Boris Johnson return to 10 Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation?

  • From the subway to Broadway: Performer Jared Grimes shares his untraditional story

  • President Biden to join campaign trail ahead of midterm elections

  • What happens next after British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation?

  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces growing pressure to resign

  • U.S. to tap back into oil reserve as gas prices spike nationwide

  • How election security is ramping up ahead of midterm elections

Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ as he becomes British prime minister

Rishi Sunak has entered 10 Downing Street as Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks following the resignation of Liz Truss after just 45 days in office. Sky News’ Wilfred Frost breaks down the biggest challenges facing the new prime minister as he takes office. Oct. 25, 2022

