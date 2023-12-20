IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rite Aid to face five-year facial recognition technology ban

    West Coast storm could impact busy holiday travel season

  • ACLU of Texas suing state for law allowing arrest of migrants who illegally cross border

  • Justice Sandra Day O’Connor celebrated during her funeral as a 'pioneer'

  • Defense Secretary Austin meets with Israeli leaders to discuss new humanitarian pause in Gaza

  • What parents need to know about the applesauce recall due to lead poisoning

  • Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault of ex-girlfriend

  • How the State Department is revamping the passport renewal process

  • Pope Francis approves priests to bless same-sex couples

  • Millions on East Coast left with flooding and flight delays after storm

  • IDF takes responsibility for accidental deaths of three hostages in Gaza

  • This Connecticut Christmas tree farm has a holiday tailgate tradition

  • Why some people are losing jobs over posts on Israel-Hamas war

  • Jury deliberating in Giuliani election worker defamation case

  • Martin Fletcher speaks about if there can be peace in Israel and Gaza

  • Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady as inflation cools

  • DOE investigating alleged ethnic discrimination at several universities

  • November CPI shows prices increasing at a slower rate

  • Trial begins to decide how much Giuliani owes election workers he defamed

  • Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

Rite Aid to face five-year facial recognition technology ban

Rite Aid is banned from using artificial intelligence facial recognition technology in all of its stores for five years after secretly using it on customers, and wrongly accusing many of shoplifting. Dec. 20, 2023

