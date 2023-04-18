Some young Israelis refusing mandatory military service

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court01:34
- Now Playing
Some young Israelis refusing mandatory military service04:42
- UP NEXT
Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a 1984 Mac at the opening of Apple's first store in India00:46
‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says05:32
Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on01:41
Putin makes surprise visit to Russian-held areas of Ukraine, Kremlin says01:42
Allies criticize U.S. handling of top secret documents after massive leak02:32
Putin critic jailed for 25 years for treason and denigrating the Russian military01:10
Dozens killed amid fighting between Sudan’s army and paramilitary group04:33
Hundreds killed or wounded after 3 days of fighting in Sudan01:28
Video shows moments before former Indian lawmaker and brother are shot on live TV00:58
U.S. government urges Americans in Sudan to shelter in place amid conflict01:31
Watch: Sudan TV broadcast interrupted by gunfire amid military clashes01:05
Shooting at Mexico resort leaves 1 child, 6 adults dead00:57
Coup in Sudan leaves dozens dead, hundreds injured01:19
Japanese prime minister uninjured after explosion during campaign stop01:11
Leaked documents reveal new details about Chinese spy balloon, report says02:09
Brazil's Lula receives warm welcome from Xi in Beijing00:40
France’s Constitution Council to decide on pension bill amid protests03:40
Biden wraps up Ireland trip with visit to ancestral home03:24
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court01:34
- Now Playing
Some young Israelis refusing mandatory military service04:42
- UP NEXT
Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a 1984 Mac at the opening of Apple's first store in India00:46
‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says05:32
Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on01:41
Putin makes surprise visit to Russian-held areas of Ukraine, Kremlin says01:42
Play All