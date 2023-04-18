IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court

    Some young Israelis refusing mandatory military service

    Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a 1984 Mac at the opening of Apple's first store in India

  • ‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says

  • Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on

  • Putin makes surprise visit to Russian-held areas of Ukraine, Kremlin says

  • Allies criticize U.S. handling of top secret documents after massive leak

  • Putin critic jailed for 25 years for treason and denigrating the Russian military

  • Dozens killed amid fighting between Sudan’s army and paramilitary group

  • Hundreds killed or wounded after 3 days of fighting in Sudan

  • Video shows moments before former Indian lawmaker and brother are shot on live TV

  • U.S. government urges Americans in Sudan to shelter in place amid conflict

  • Watch: Sudan TV broadcast interrupted by gunfire amid military clashes

  • Shooting at Mexico resort leaves 1 child, 6 adults dead

  • Coup in Sudan leaves dozens dead, hundreds injured

  • Japanese prime minister uninjured after explosion during campaign stop

  • Leaked documents reveal new details about Chinese spy balloon, report says

  • Brazil's Lula receives warm welcome from Xi in Beijing

  • France’s Constitution Council to decide on pension bill amid protests

  • Biden wraps up Ireland trip with visit to ancestral home

Some young Israelis refusing mandatory military service

Protests against Israel’s far-right government show no signs of stopping as young Israelis are taking a stand and refusing to serve their mandatory military service. NBC’s Josh Lederman speaks with some teenagers about why many are rejecting the supposed rite of passage. April 18, 2023

