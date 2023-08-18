Study shows cancer cases on the rise among young women

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A recent study shows some types of cancers are on the rise in younger adults, finding that early onset cancers in U.S. patients between the ages of 30 to 39 years is up .7%. The study also found a significant increase in cancer among women and a decline in men. NBC News’ Dr. Natalie Azar has more.Aug. 18, 2023

