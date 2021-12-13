Survivors of deadly tornadoes describe the moment the storm hit their homes
Survivors of the deadly Kentucky tornadoes shared stories of how they made it through the storm. NBC News’ Wendy Woolfolk spoke with Kentuckians and volunteers who drove all the way from Nashville to help in the recovery efforts. Dec. 13, 2021
