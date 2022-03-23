Suspect in NYC vocal coach homicide turns herself in
02:49
A woman turned herself in after allegedly shoving an 87-year-old New York City vocal coach in who later died from her injuries. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis reports on how the motive behind the assault is still unknown. March 23, 2022
Now Playing
Suspect in NYC vocal coach homicide turns herself in
02:49
UP NEXT
Record number of Cubans arriving at U.S.-Mexico border
03:11
Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death
01:33
Nevada police release surveillance video of suspect in woman's kidnapping
02:54
Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after 9 years
00:52
Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill