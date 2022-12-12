IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Suspected Lockerbie bomber charged in three-count indictment

Suspected Lockerbie bomber charged in three-count indictment

The Justice Department says it will not seek the death penalty for a former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb in the 1988 Lockerbie, Scotland, attack where 270 people on Pan Am flight 103 died. The suspect recently appeared in a federal courtroom in Washington, D.C., as he has been charged in a three-count indictment. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has the latest. Dec. 12, 2022

