IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate on $56 billion pay deal for Elon Musk
April 18, 202403:26

  • Lawyers for man accused of murdering four Idaho students submit his alibi

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate on $56 billion pay deal for Elon Musk

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    New report details communications issues in Maui wildfire response

    02:33

  • Vacationing couple hit with $143,000 international phone bill

    03:17

  • Man rescues neighbors from burning home

    01:29

  • NBA player banned for life for gambling

    01:33

  • L.A. police chief says officer shortage makes it harder to respond to some calls

    03:29

  • Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims

    01:29

  • Senate dismisses impeachment charges against Mayorkas

    02:08

  • Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports

    01:40

  • Boeing whistleblowers appear at congressional hearing

    01:39

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

  • Biden says Trump 'doesn't deserve to have been commander in chief for my son'

    01:11

  • Report: Justice Department to pay victims of Larry Nassar $100 million

    02:43

  • Suspects identified in possible University of Michigan hate crime

    01:14

  • Columbia University president testifies on antisemitism on campus

    03:08

  • Elephant escapes circus, wanders streets of Montana

    00:49

  • Conservative environmentalist discusses the politics of climate change

    05:54

  • Two bodies identified as missing Kansas women found dead in Oklahoma

    00:26

  • TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36

    00:51

NBC News NOW

Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate on $56 billion pay deal for Elon Musk

03:26

Tesla is asking its shareholders to vote again on a $56 billion pay package for the company's CEO Elon Musk just months after a Delaware judge voided the deal. Washington Street Journal business columnist Tim Higgins breaks down the company's request. April 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Lawyers for man accused of murdering four Idaho students submit his alibi

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate on $56 billion pay deal for Elon Musk

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    New report details communications issues in Maui wildfire response

    02:33

  • Vacationing couple hit with $143,000 international phone bill

    03:17

  • Man rescues neighbors from burning home

    01:29

  • NBA player banned for life for gambling

    01:33
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All