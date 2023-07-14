IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Court documents reveal details of Gilgo Beach investigation

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Texas boy looking for friends goes viral on TikTok

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, DeSantis and Suarez compete for Hispanic vote in Florida

    02:42

  • Gilgo Beach suspect identified as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann

    03:35

  • Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found at White House

    01:55

  • Biden touts U.S. commitment to NATO during visit to Finland

    02:21

  • FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

    02:45

  • Why Gen Z has such a problem with the period in texting

    04:47

  • Plane crash survivor and nurse reflect on unbreakable bond

    02:11

  • Orthopedic surgeon fatally shot by patient in Tennessee

    02:14

  • Orlando police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

    02:41

  • Biden delivers speech at NATO summit after meeting with Zelenskyy

    02:41

  • Bank of America ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers after illegal activity

    02:08

  • Father of woman recalls moment she was swept away in New York flash flood

    01:58

  • Senators question PGA Tour executives on proposed LIV Golf deal

    02:36

  • New app Ahoi makes cities more accessible to people with disabilities

    02:45

  • Marine detained after teen girl discovered in California military base barracks

    01:47

  • Are Aretha Franklin's handwritten wills legally binding?

    02:30

  • Vermont taking on life-threatening flash flooding into Tuesday

    00:51

  • Kremlin: Putin met with Prigozhin days after Wagner Group marched on Moscow

    02:27

NBC News NOW

Texas boy looking for friends goes viral on TikTok

03:08

A Texas boy knocked on his neighbor's door asking for friends after peers nearby bullied him. The video hit 69 million views on TikTok since July 4. NBC News' Maura Barrett talks to the boy, his mother and his neighbors about the experience.July 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Court documents reveal details of Gilgo Beach investigation

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Texas boy looking for friends goes viral on TikTok

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, DeSantis and Suarez compete for Hispanic vote in Florida

    02:42

  • Gilgo Beach suspect identified as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann

    03:35

  • Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found at White House

    01:55

  • Biden touts U.S. commitment to NATO during visit to Finland

    02:21
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All