    Thousands left without power in Washington after attack on substations

Thousands left without power in Washington after attack on substations

Thousands were left without power after three electricity substations were attacked in the Tacoma, Washington area on Sunday. Police had described the attacks as acts of vandalism and have yet to identify any suspects.Dec. 26, 2022

    Thousands left without power in Washington after attack on substations

